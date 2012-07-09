Dalian iron ore falls for third day as steel resumes decline
MANILA, June 8 Iron ore futures in China dropped for a third session in a row on Thursday, reflecting weak appetite for the raw material as steel prices resumed their decline.
Jul 09Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV FREE KNIGHT PUYVAST GB 03/07 03/07 09/07 22,500 nil nil n.a. 2) MV VISHVA BANDHAN KPVS UREA 04/07 04/07 10/07 nil 38,807 nil n.a. 3) MV YIANNIS ESDI COAL 05/07 05/07 09/07 nil 69,550 nil n.a. 4) MV HONG BAO INTEROCEAN DAP 08/07 08/07 14/07 nil 27,493 nil n.a. 5) MV HONOR PUYVAST GB 08/07 08/07 12/07 10,500 nil nil n.a. 6) MT FENG HAI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 08/07 08/07 10/07 nil 4,500 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV SURPLUS SAI WOOD PULP nil 6,355 nil ----- 09/07 2) MV GUO INTEROCN DAP nil 54,650 nil ----- 09/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SPAR RIGEL ESDI COAL nil 55,870 nil 09/07 2) MT TILOS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 8,500 nil 09/07 3) MVD CENTAURUS BOTHRA COAL nil 55,006 nil 10/07 4) MT PRUDENT ORISSA DIESEL nil 5,000 nil 11/07 5) MV TIMARU ORISSA GB 13,000 nil nil 12/07 6) MT MURRAY SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 12/07 7) MT STX KNIGHT JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 12/07 8) MV AN ZE JIANG JMB GB 14,400 nil nil 13/07 9) MT GINGA PANTHER GAC BASE OIL nil 2,033 nil 14/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
MANILA, June 8 Iron ore futures in China dropped for a third session in a row on Thursday, reflecting weak appetite for the raw material as steel prices resumed their decline.
June 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.910 109.79 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3817 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.100 30.095