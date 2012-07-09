July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount C$125 million
Maturity Date July 24, 2017
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.8280
Reoffer price 99.8280
Yield 2.412 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0804642311
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.