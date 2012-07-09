July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Mitsubishi Corporation
Issue Amount $750 milllion
Maturity Date July 13, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.488
Reoffer price 99.488
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct June 2017 UST
Payment Date July 13, 2017
Lead Manager(s) Citiigroup, JPMorgan & Morgan
Stanley
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing UK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
