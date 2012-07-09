July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Mitsubishi Corporation

Issue Amount $750 milllion

Maturity Date July 13, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.488

Reoffer price 99.488

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct June 2017 UST

Payment Date July 13, 2017

Lead Manager(s) Citiigroup, JPMorgan & Morgan

Stanley

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing UK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

