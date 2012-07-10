* USD/INR likely to open ranged, but still biased up as euro weakness may continue to weigh; pair last closed at 55.92/93. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.26 vs NY close of 56.00-04. * Asian stocks largely flat with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.04, Nifty futures in Singapore flat. * Dealers say pair will take cues from local stock opening. * The euro hovered above two-year lows in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies also held their ground on the greenback with investors reluctant to take big positions ahead of China trade figures. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)