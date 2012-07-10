BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
* USD/INR likely to open ranged, but still biased up as euro weakness may continue to weigh; pair last closed at 55.92/93. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.26 vs NY close of 56.00-04. * Asian stocks largely flat with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.04, Nifty futures in Singapore flat. * Dealers say pair will take cues from local stock opening. * The euro hovered above two-year lows in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies also held their ground on the greenback with investors reluctant to take big positions ahead of China trade figures. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.