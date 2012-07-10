* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.2 percent. * Asian shares crawled higher on Tuesday after sharp losses the day before but gains were limited as investors, worried about a global economic deceleration, waited for Chinese trade data due later in the day that could set the tone for risk appetite. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 2.53 billion rupees on Monday, when the benchmark BSE index fell 0.7 percent, marking its biggest percentage fall since June 18. * Traders expect market to remain range-bound till Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services declare their Q1 FY13 results on July 12. * Corporate earnings results, and more importantly, the guidance given, could be key in determining whether India's main stock indices can sustain their double-digit gains this year. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)