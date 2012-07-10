* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.14 percent, benefitting from safe-haven bids during a period of global risk aversion. * The old 10-year bond yield is down 1 bps to 8.30 percent. * Traders say the spread between old and new bonds is likely to narrow as banks keen on buying the cheaper old papers. * India to sell 160 billion rupees in debt on Friday, including 60 billion of the new 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. * Markets to also focus on upcoming factory data on Thursday, which will be followed by headline inflation on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)