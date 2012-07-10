BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.14 percent, benefitting from safe-haven bids during a period of global risk aversion. * The old 10-year bond yield is down 1 bps to 8.30 percent. * Traders say the spread between old and new bonds is likely to narrow as banks keen on buying the cheaper old papers. * India to sell 160 billion rupees in debt on Friday, including 60 billion of the new 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. * Markets to also focus on upcoming factory data on Thursday, which will be followed by headline inflation on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.