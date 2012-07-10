* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.33 percent, recovering from a 0.8 percent fall over the previous two sessions, while the NSE index advances 0.31 percent. * Net purchases from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) help improve sentiment, traders say. * Provisional exchange data shows FIIs were net buyers of 2.5 billion rupees ($44.74 million) in Indian shares on Monday, for a preliminary total of 58.2 billion rupees for the month. * Select blue chip lead gainers: ICICI Bank gains 0.8 percent while Tata Motors adds 1.6 percent. * Tata Consultancy services flat, Infosys up 0.35 percent ahead of their earnings on Thursday. ($1 = 55.8800 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)