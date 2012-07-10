* Indian corporate earnings results for Jan-March "should be weak," warns Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, sees potential for a market correction. * BofA-ML estimates headline profit growth for fiscal Q1 "is likely" to be to 13.7 percent, but 9.7 percent if excluding State Bank of India. * Investment bank says estimates sales growth of 16.7 percent across its coverage universe, calls it the lowest sales growth in the last 10 quarters. * Says SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tata Motors are expected to be the key contributors of growth. * However, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries to drag down growth, BoA-ML forecasts. * Drilling down into specific forecasts, BoA-ML expects results buys to be ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Apollo Tyres , and Jaiprakash Hydro Power. * However, among disappointments BoA-ML sees Reliance Industries , IDEA, and Larsen & Toubro. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com /)