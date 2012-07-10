UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Shares of OnMobile Global surged over 7 percent after the mobile content provider said CEO Arvind Rao has resigned after a review of corporate governance procedures "identified weaknesses in some processes." For exchange filing, double click: link.reuters.com/jap39s * The company did not provide more details about its review in the exchange filing, but added it "did not suffer any loss" as a result and said it "has initiated steps to rectify all weaknesses." * OnMobile said Rao has submitted his resignation as the undisclosed "weaknesses" took place during his tenure. * Traders said hopes that OnMobile would tackle any irregularities are sparking the stock gains, which follows Monday's 3.6 percent fall. * Shares have fallen 47.1 percent so far this year as of Monday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close