* Shares of OnMobile Global surged over 7 percent after the mobile content provider said CEO Arvind Rao has resigned after a review of corporate governance procedures "identified weaknesses in some processes." For exchange filing, double click: link.reuters.com/jap39s * The company did not provide more details about its review in the exchange filing, but added it "did not suffer any loss" as a result and said it "has initiated steps to rectify all weaknesses." * OnMobile said Rao has submitted his resignation as the undisclosed "weaknesses" took place during his tenure. * Traders said hopes that OnMobile would tackle any irregularities are sparking the stock gains, which follows Monday's 3.6 percent fall. * Shares have fallen 47.1 percent so far this year as of Monday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)