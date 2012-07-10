* USD/INR down on selling by exporters, pair at 55.735/75 vs 55.92/93 last close. * Dealers say some IT companies have been selling dollars; also a large petrochemical company has been receiving in forwards and selling spot. * Private bank dealer says euro weakness may prevent further rupee gains, tips 55.65-56.00 band rest of session. * Euro fell and hovered near a two-year low on Tuesday after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers offered no positive surprises, while the Australian dollar sagged after disappointing Chinese import data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)