BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
* USD/INR down on selling by exporters, pair at 55.735/75 vs 55.92/93 last close. * Dealers say some IT companies have been selling dollars; also a large petrochemical company has been receiving in forwards and selling spot. * Private bank dealer says euro weakness may prevent further rupee gains, tips 55.65-56.00 band rest of session. * Euro fell and hovered near a two-year low on Tuesday after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers offered no positive surprises, while the Australian dollar sagged after disappointing Chinese import data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.