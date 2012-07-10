BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark five-year overnight-indexed swap rate down 1 basis point to 7.14 percent while the 1-year OIS steady at 7.74 percent. * Traders await the factory output data on Thursday ahead of the headline inflation data for further direction. * Expectations of sustained pressures on the inflation front preventing any downside to short-end swaps, traders say. So far market biased towards expectations for a status quo at the central bank's July 31 policy review, but core inflation data would be key. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.