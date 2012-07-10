* India's benchmark five-year overnight-indexed swap rate down 1 basis point to 7.14 percent while the 1-year OIS steady at 7.74 percent. * Traders await the factory output data on Thursday ahead of the headline inflation data for further direction. * Expectations of sustained pressures on the inflation front preventing any downside to short-end swaps, traders say. So far market biased towards expectations for a status quo at the central bank's July 31 policy review, but core inflation data would be key. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)