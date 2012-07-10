BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs now sees normalised growth for the Indian auto industry in FY14-15 vs the earlier expectation of normalised growth in FY13. * The investment bank sees prolonged demand weakness in the sector due to high levels of inflation and interest rates and says maximum weakness is in commercial vehicles and passenger cars; it remains relatively sanguine on two-wheelers. * The note says the auto sector is now trading at about a 20 percent discount to its 10-year historical average P/B, potentially indicating an attractive entry point. * Says buy defensive growth exposures stocks with top quartile cash returns: Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Hero Motocorp. * Upgrades Apollo Tyres to "Buy" from "Neutral", for its exposure to replacement tyre demand amid weakening natural rubber prices. * Reiterates "Sell" on Maruti Suzuki and Bharat Forge , due to their higher exposure to relatively more cyclical pockets of demand and high operating leverage. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.