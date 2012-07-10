* Goldman Sachs now sees normalised growth for the Indian auto industry in FY14-15 vs the earlier expectation of normalised growth in FY13. * The investment bank sees prolonged demand weakness in the sector due to high levels of inflation and interest rates and says maximum weakness is in commercial vehicles and passenger cars; it remains relatively sanguine on two-wheelers. * The note says the auto sector is now trading at about a 20 percent discount to its 10-year historical average P/B, potentially indicating an attractive entry point. * Says buy defensive growth exposures stocks with top quartile cash returns: Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Hero Motocorp. * Upgrades Apollo Tyres to "Buy" from "Neutral", for its exposure to replacement tyre demand amid weakening natural rubber prices. * Reiterates "Sell" on Maruti Suzuki and Bharat Forge , due to their higher exposure to relatively more cyclical pockets of demand and high operating leverage. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)