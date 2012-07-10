BRIEF-Italy's UBI prices 400 mln euro rights issue at 26.1 pct discount
* prices new rights issue of up to 400 million euros at 26.1 percent discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)
July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Facility for
Immunisation (IFFI)
Issue Amount A$ 38 million
Maturity Date July 24, 2017
Coupon 3.10 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date July 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
OTTAWA, June 8 New housing prices in Canada jumped by 0.8 percent in April from March, the biggest gain in almost a year, amid keen buyer interest in the hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.