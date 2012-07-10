* India's BSE index gains 0.56 percent, while the 50-shares NSE index adds 0.59 percent * Private sector banks are among the leading gainers on expectations for good earnings, especially against public rivals. * ICICI Bank gains 0.8 percent, while HDBK Bank adds 0.8 percent. * Sentiment also boosted by data showing foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 2.5 billion rupees ($44.74 million) in Indian shares on Monday, for a preliminary total of 58.2 billion rupees for the month. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)