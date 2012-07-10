* Indian cash rate largely flat at 8.10/8.15 percent versus 8.10/8.15 percent close on Monday. * Repo bids rise to 492.35 billion rupees, but still well within RBI's comfort zone of 500-600 billion rupees deficit. * Trader says liquidity should stay comfortable for some time with the deficit likely within 500 billion rupees. * RBI to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, with dealers not expecting any bond purchases via open market operations for a third successive week. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 138.03 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.12 percent. Volumes in the CBLO market were at 338.46 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)