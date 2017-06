* USD/INR forward premiums fall on the back of receiving from exporters after rupee gains in spot market. * Spot USD/INR trading at 55.48/49 versus its 55.92/932 close on Monday on exporter selling and as stocks gain on the back of optimism about foreign buying * Near-end 3 month premium trading at 99.25/2510 paise vs 102.00 last close, while 1-year trading at 317.00/0090 paise vs 325.75 paise last close. * Dealer says paying interest may come if premium falls another 5-7 paise. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)