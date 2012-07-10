European markets await Draghi after rates unchanged - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 12, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 25bp
Payment Date July 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Listing Hammover
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NLB1HD4
