Jul 10Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV VISHVA BANDHAN KPVS UREA 04/07 04/07 11/07 nil 38,807 nil n.a. 2) MV HONG BAO INTEROCEAN DAP 08/07 08/07 15/07 nil 27,493 nil n.a. 3) MV HONOR PUYVAST GB 08/07 08/07 12/07 10,500 nil nil n.a. 4) MT FENG HAI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 08/07 08/07 10/07 nil 4,500 nil n.a. 5) MV SURPLUS SAI WOOD PULP 09/07 09/07 12/07 nil 6,355 nil n.a. 6) MV SPAR RIGEL ESDI COAL 10/07 10/07 13/07 nil 55,870 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT TILOS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 8,500 nil ----- 09/07 2) MV GUO INTEROCN DAP nil 54,650 nil ----- 09/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MVD CENTAURUS BOTHRA COAL nil 55,006 nil 10/07 2) MT PRUDENT ORISSA DIESEL nil 5,000 nil 11/07 3) MT MURRAY SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 11/07 4) MV OCEAN PUYVAST GB nil 10,500 nil 12/07 5) MT STX KNIGHT JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 12/07 6) MV FREE IMPALA AS SHIPPING GB 23,200 nil nil 13/07 7) MT SLOMAN JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 13,500 nil 13/07 8) MV AN ZE JIANG JMB GB 14,400 nil nil 13/07 9) MV TIMARU ORISSA GB 13,000 nil nil 14/07 10) MT GINGA PANTHER GAC BASE OIL nil 2,033 nil 14/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL