July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 6.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.865

Reoffer price 99.865

Yield 1.652 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley

& Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN EU000A1G0AU4

Data supplied by International Insider.