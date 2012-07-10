BRIEF-CIBC receives all required regulatory approvals for PrivateBancorp transaction
* CIBC receives all required regulatory approvals for PrivateBancorp transaction
July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF)
Issue Amount 6.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.865
Reoffer price 99.865
Yield 1.652 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley
& Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN EU000A1G0AU4
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says 91 million A-shares held by shareholder Shenzhen Jushenghua, representing 0.82 percent of total issued share capital, pledged to Bohai International Trust on June 6, 2017