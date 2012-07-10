July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower GDF Suez SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 20, 2017
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.704
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN FR0011289222
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 20, 2022
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 98.997
Reoffer price 98.997
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN FR0011289230
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ING Bank, JP Morgan, Mizuho International,
Natixis, Santander & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
