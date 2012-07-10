July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Credit Inc

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 13, 2016

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.551

Reoffer price 99.551

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0804777679

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.