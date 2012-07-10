July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Credit Inc
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 13, 2016
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.551
Reoffer price 99.551
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0804777679
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.