BRIEF-NXT-ID says its unit Fit Pay's token service provider solution has been integrated with Visa token service
* Nxt-Id Inc says its unit fit pay inc's token service provider solution has been successfully integrated with visa token service
July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date July 17, 2015
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.969
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.5bp
over the 0.375 pct June 2015
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, HSBC, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011289941
* Nxt-Id Inc says its unit fit pay inc's token service provider solution has been successfully integrated with visa token service
ZURICH, June 8 UBS expects to see 3-3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.10-3.62 billion) of net outflows from charging wealthy clients holding money in euros, Chief Financial Officer Kirt Gardner said on Thursday.