July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date April 24, 2017

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 101.133

Reoffer price 101.133

Yield 2.494 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 700 million

swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0773549729

