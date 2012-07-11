KUALA LUMPUR July 11 Singapore state investment
firm Temasek Holdings is in talks to buy a stake in a 4 billion
ringgit ($1.26 billion)project in Malaysia's southern state of
Johor, the Business Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The Lido Boulevard project - a residential and commercial
waterfront development overlooking the Straits of Johor that
separates Malaysia from Singapore - is a joint venture between
Central Malaysian Properties Sdn Bhd (CMP)and the Johor State
Secretary Inc.
The newspaper said Temasek is looking to buy part of
billionaire businessman Vincent Tan's 47 percent stake in CMP.
Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim Iskandar holds
another 30 percent of the company.
Temasek officials were not immediately available for comment
and Vincent Tan's office could not be reached.
($1 = 3.1765 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)