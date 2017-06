* USD/INR likely to resume gains after snapping a 4-day rally on Tuesday, as a weak euro and negative stock cues weigh; the pair last closed at 55.39/40. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.68 vs 55.95-00 NY close. * Asian stocks trading lower with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.1 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.3 percent. * The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the dollar on Wednesday as investors waited to see if a German court would approve the use of euro zone's bailout fund to help contain the region's debt crisis. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)