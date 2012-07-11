* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.4 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.1 percent. * Asian shares inched lower on Wednesday on worries that the global economic slowdown will hurt corporate earnings, with the market still unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down struggling member states' borrowing costs even after yields pulled back. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 6.06 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the benchmark BSE index rallied to its highest close since mid-March. * Traders say Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services earnings and guidance would determine the trend. * Analysts have warned they expect muted earnings growth in the April-June quarter, which may lead to a correction, particularly if the guidance fails to inspire. * Earnings on Wednesday: Housing Development Finance Corporation , CMC and Uflex. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)