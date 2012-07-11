* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.4
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
fell 0.1 percent.
* Asian shares inched lower on Wednesday on worries that the
global economic slowdown will hurt corporate earnings, with the
market still unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down
struggling member states' borrowing costs even after yields
pulled back.
* Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers
of stocks worth 6.06 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the
benchmark BSE index rallied to its highest close since
mid-March.
* Traders say Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services
earnings and guidance would determine the trend.
* Analysts have warned they expect muted earnings growth in the
April-June quarter, which may lead to a correction, particularly
if the guidance fails to inspire.
* Earnings on Wednesday: Housing Development Finance Corporation
, CMC and Uflex.
