* USD/INR gives up most of its earlier gains, now trading marginally up at 55.43/45 versus 55.39/40 last close. * Traders say heavy dollar selling by custodial banks pushing pair lower, while oil dollar demand remains low. * Global risk assets are under pressure on Wednesday, with the euro around two-year lows against the dollar as investors fretted about the outcome of a German court hearing on the euro zone's bailout fund. * Falls in Indian stocks also pressuring rupee, with the main BSE index down 0.35 percent. * However, foreign funds bought 6.06 billion rupees of stocks Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data, bringing their total for the month to around 61.6 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)