* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.23 percent, while
the 50-shares NSE index is down 0.21 percent, retreating
after closing on Wednesday at their highest since March 15.
* The falls track lower Asian shares on continued concerns about
the global economy and the euro zone's ability to bring a debt
crisis under control.
* Investors booked profits in recent outperforming blue chips:
ITC falls 1.1 percent after gaining 2.7 percent on
Tuesday.
* Mortgage lender HDFC shares are up 0.2 percent ahead
of their April-June earnings due later in the day.
* Infosys gains 1.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy
Services adds 1 percent ahead of their earnings results
on Thursday.
