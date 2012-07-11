(Refiles to add dropped words to headline) * India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.23 percent, while the 50-shares NSE index is down 0.21 percent, retreating after closing on Wednesday at their highest since March 15. * The falls track lower Asian shares on continued concerns about the global economy and the euro zone's ability to bring a debt crisis under control. * Investors booked profits in recent outperforming blue chips: ITC falls 1.1 percent after gaining 2.7 percent on Tuesday. * Mortgage lender HDFC shares are up 0.2 percent ahead of their April-June earnings due later in the day. * Infosys gains 1.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services adds 1 percent ahead of their earnings results on Thursday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)