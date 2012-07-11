* Shares in GVK Power rose 0.3 percent, outperforming a 0.7 percent fall in the NSE index, after unit Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) plans to impose penalties on private jets which stay beyond their scheduled time. * MIAL has imposed penalties in the range of 1,000-4,000 rupees per hour for private jets staying beyond their scheduled time at the airport, a spokesperson for MIAL told Reuters. * The penalties -- intended to aid decongestion and enhance safety at the busy airport -- are not levied on aircrafts owned and operated by airlines, or those that have to undergo maintenance, the MIAL spokesperson added. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com /ketan.bondre@thomsonreuters.com)