* USD/INR falls more, hovering near day's lows at 55.29/30 versus 55.39/40 last close. * Three dealers said a Japanese bank sold $270-$300 million, pulling down pair. * Dealers say inflows likely on account of Steel Authority of India, Japan's Kobe Steel joint venture to set up plant in eastern India. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)