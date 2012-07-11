* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.15 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers and as traders await industrial output data on Thursday and wholesale price inflation on Monday. * Losses in domestic shares could support bond prices, though most investors are unlikely to build large positions, dealers say. * India will sell unused foreign debt limits in government and corporate bonds to overseas investors on July 20, two senior sources from foreign custodian banks briefed by the stock market regulator told Reuters on Tuesday. * 10-year bond seen in 8.10 to 8.20 percent band until the inflation data on Monday, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)