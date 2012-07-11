* Indian cash rate marginally lower at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 8.10/8.15 percent close on Tuesday. * Repo bids rise to 502.35 billion rupees, the highest in six sessions, but still well within RBI's comfort zone of 500-600 billion rupees deficit. * Trader says liquidity deficit likely to remain within 500-600 billion rupees. * RBI to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, with the RBI desisting from bond purchases via open market operations for a third successive week. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 131.3 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.11 percent. Volumes in the CBLO market were at 265.42 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)