* USD/INR forward premiums fall for a second session on exporter receiving in longer tenors, particularly 11-, 12-months, dealers say. * 1-year trading at 318.25/2525 paise vs 319.50 paise last close. * Spot USD/INR trading at 55.46/47 versus its 55.39/40 close on Tuesday. * The spot pair came off highs of 55.73 hit in early session on large selling by custodial banks and a large dollar sale by a Japanese bank related to a corporate deal, dealers say. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)