MEDIA-India's Ramsarup Industries files for insolvency - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE (Reuters) July 11- The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3160/3221 3102/3235 MEDIUM 30 3201/3331 3201/3301
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says "HDFC Life and Max Life remain committed to merger and are evaluating various options." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: