* India's BSE index fell 0.75 percent, while the
50-share NSE index is also down 0.71 percent, a day
after closing at their highest since mid-March.
* Shares fell on profit taking in select blue-chip stocks that
advanced on Tuesday. Reliance Industries fell 2
percent while ITC fell 1.2 percent.
* Global risk aversion also weighed. European shares
fell on Wednesday after profit warnings from U.S. companies
including Cummins Inc compounded fears that the
sluggish global economy will erode earnings.
