* India's BSE index fell 0.75 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also down 0.71 percent, a day after closing at their highest since mid-March. * Shares fell on profit taking in select blue-chip stocks that advanced on Tuesday. Reliance Industries fell 2 percent while ITC fell 1.2 percent. * Global risk aversion also weighed. European shares fell on Wednesday after profit warnings from U.S. companies including Cummins Inc compounded fears that the sluggish global economy will erode earnings. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)