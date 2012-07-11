* India's one-year OIS rate and five-year OIS rate both largely steady on the day at 7.7450 percent and 7.1450 percent respectively, amid lack of fresh triggers. * Traders say fall in domestic shares and the global risk-off mood is likely to increase the receiving pressure on rates, though traders are still awaiting the factory output data on Thursday before building any large positions. * Headline inflation on Monday would be crucial for firming up views on the central bank's likely policy action on July 31 and most traders are eyeing the core inflation number for cues. * Domestic shares down half a percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)