July 11 BMO Capital Markets downgraded two banks and cut its price targets on the stock of several others saying a slowing economic recovery in the United States will likely hurt regional banks as loan growth softens and margins come under pressure.

Regional banks have struggled to grow profits over the last two years, as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates low and fewer Americans want to take on additional debt.

The Fed, which has held overnight interest rates near zero since December 2008, reiterated its expectation that rates would stay "exceptionally low" through at least last 2014.

"The Fed's policy of a prolonged low interest rate environment will weigh on profitability and earnings power for the bank group," analysts led by Peter Winter wrote in a note.

Mortgage banking is also expected to slow in the fourth quarter and into 2013, BMO said, downgrading Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR.N) and Sterling Bancorp (STL.N) to "underperform" from "market perform."

There have been indications that loan demand recently weakened and business borrowers have grown more cautious, BMO analyst Winter said.

Peter Winter is rated five stars for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on U.S commercial banks under his coverage, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. StarMine awards five stars to the top 10 percent of analysts.

BMO said it expects competitive loan pricing and limited room to reduce deposit costs to pressurize net interest margins.

The brokerage cut its price target on the stock of 10 U.S. banks, including Comerica Inc (CMA.N), New York Community Bancorp Inc NYB.N, First Republic Bank (FRC.N) and Sterling Bancorp (STL.N). [ID:nWNAB2600]

Guggenheim Securities also cut its price targets on the stock of several banks in the United States, including Community Bank System Inc (CBU.N) and Hudson City Bancorp Inc HCBK.O. [ID:nWNAB2639]

The S&P Bank Index .BIX closed down about 1 percent on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

