* USD/INR remains down at 55.34/3550 vs 55.39/40 last close. * Dealers say rupee may find support on the back of dollar selling by FIIs who got allotment at a recent bond limit auction. * Adds, near-term range for pair is 54.60-55.60 with extension limited to 54.30-55.90. * Local stocks end down 0.73 percent. * The euro held near two-year lows versus the dollar on Wednesday as it emerged there would be no quick resolution to a German court hearing on activating euro zone bailout funds, adding to unease over how policymakers will tackle the debt crisis. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)