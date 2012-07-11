Australia shares steady after trade balance data; NZ set for third losing day
June 8 Australian shares were effectively flat from the previous session on Thursday as investors digested disappointing trade data out earlier in the day.
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Freie hansestadt Bremen (Bremen)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor flat
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date July 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1KOV27
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 8 Australian shares were effectively flat from the previous session on Thursday as investors digested disappointing trade data out earlier in the day.
June 8 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.