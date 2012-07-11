July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Freie hansestadt Bremen (Bremen)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor flat

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date July 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1KOV27

