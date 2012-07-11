July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking

Group Ltd (ANZ)

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date July 25, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 101.475

Payment Date July 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

