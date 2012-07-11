BRIEF-China May yuan-denominated exports rise 15.5 percent y/y
June 8 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd (ANZ)
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date July 25, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 101.475
Payment Date July 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says "HDFC Life and Max Life remain committed to merger and are evaluating various options." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: