July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date March 09, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp

Reoffer price 100.075

Payment Date July 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.45 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0492945141

