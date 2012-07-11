BRIEF-China May yuan-denominated exports rise 15.5 percent y/y
June 8 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS-WM)
Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro
Maturity Date July 18, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.528
Reoffer price 99.528
Yield 1.0975 pct
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 74.4bp
Over the 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR
Payment Date July 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International,
Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A1PGP19
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says "HDFC Life and Max Life remain committed to merger and are evaluating various options." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: