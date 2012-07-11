BRIEF-China May yuan-denominated exports rise 15.5 percent y/y
June 8 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date Jan 17, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price 99.924
Reoffer price 99.924
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000DB5DDC6
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says "HDFC Life and Max Life remain committed to merger and are evaluating various options." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: