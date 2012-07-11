MEDIA-To supply wheels to Indian Railway, feud breaks out between SAIL, RINL - Financial Express
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Jul 11Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV HONG BAO INTEROCEAN DAP 08/07 08/07 15/07 nil 27,493 nil n.a. 2) MV HONOR PUYVAST GB 08/07 08/07 12/07 10,500 nil nil n.a. 3) MV SURPLUS SAI WOOD PULP 09/07 09/07 12/07 nil 6,355 nil n.a. 4) MV SPAR RIGEL ESDI COAL 10/07 10/07 13/07 nil 55,870 nil n.a. 5) MT TILOS WILHELMSEN AMOONIA 10/07 10/07 11/07 nil 5,000 nil n.a. 6) MV GUO TOU INTEROCEAN DAP 11/07 11/07 17/07 nil 54,650 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MVD CENTAURUS BOTHRA COAL nil 55,006 nil ----- 07/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT MURRAY SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 11/07 2) MT PRUDENT ORISSA DIESEL nil 5,900 nil 12/07 3) MT STX KNIGHT JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 12/07 4) MV KUMPULA BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 13/07 5) MV OCEAN PUYVAST GB nil 10,500 nil 13/07 6) MV FREE IMPALA AS SHIPPING GB 23,200 nil nil 13/07 7) MT SLOMAN JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 15,500 nil 13/07 8) MV AN ZE JIANG JMB GB 14,400 nil nil 13/07 9) MV TIMARU ORISSA GB 13,000 nil nil 14/07 10) MT GINGA PANTHER GAC BASE OIL nil 2,033 nil 18/07 11) MT AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 12,349 nil 14/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Jun 8 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 1680 billion rupees which includes 1380.000 billion rupees borrowed through 36 Government Bond issues,and