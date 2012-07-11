July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SoQ Sukuk A Q.S.C

Obligor SoQ Sukuk B Q.S.C

Lessee/Guarantor State of Qatar

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date July 18, 2018

Coupon 2.099 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 148.5bp

over the CT5

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date July 18, 2023

Coupon 3.241 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 174.1bp

over the CT10

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barwa Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC

QInvest, Standard Chartered Bank

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & Qatar

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.