BRIEF-Nippon Prologis REIT to issue unsecured REIT bonds worth 7 bln yen in total
* Says it will issue 3th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Japan Bank For International Corp
(JBIC)
Guarantor Japan
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date July 19, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.647
Reoffer price 99.647
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 57.9bp
over the 0.75 pct UST
Payment Date June 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
