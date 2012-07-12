* USD/INR likely to gain for a second straight session as Asian stocks fall, global dollar gains. Pair last closed at 55.62/63. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.91 as against NY close at 55.63-67. * Asian stocks trading with cuts with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 1.2 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.6 percent. * The dollar stood close to a two-year high against a basket of major currencies on Thursday in Asia, having pushed the euro to a two-year low after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting showed more monetary easing was not on the cards for now. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)