* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 1.1 percent. * Asian shares barely budged on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve appeared to put off taking more aggressive stimulus steps until economic conditions worsen, offering investors few reasons to take risks with second-quarter earnings painting a globally gloomy picture. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 844 million rupees on Wednesday, when the benchmark BSE index fell 0.7 percent. * Q1 FY13 earnings and FY13 forecast from Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday are widely expected to decide the short-term trend of the market. * Uncertainty about spending by the U.S. and European clients in a weak global economy will likely weigh on the earnings of Indian outsourcers, dampening hopes that demand will pick up in the second half of the year. * Other earnings on Thursday include Bilcare, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services and VST Industries * India will also release industrial production data for May around 11.00 IST on Thursday. * A Reuters poll of 30 economists conducted between July 2-9 showed India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) picked up to 1.8 percent from 0.1 percent in April. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)