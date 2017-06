* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis point to 8.11 percent ahead of industrial output data due around 0530 GMT. * Weak output could raise expectations for the central to cut interest rates at its July 31 policy review, though core inflation data due on Monday would be key. * South Korea's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Thursday, joining a near-universal rush to ease monetary policy. Indonesia's central bank will also meet later in the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)