* Steel Authority of India shares gain 0.4 percent after the Times of India newspaper reported India's cabinet may consider on Thursday a proposal to sell 10.8 percent of its stake. link.reuters.com/qux39s * The government currently owns 85.8 percent in the country's largest domestic steel maker. * A 10.8 percent stake would be valued at 35.7 billion rupees ($644.20 million) as per Wednesday's closing share price. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com /)